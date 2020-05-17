STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID lockdown: 19 migrants from UP injured as lorry overturns in Nirmal

The two, who were critically injured, have been transported to Hyderabad for better medical care.

Police personnel rescue a migrant worker trapped under an overturned lorry near Neelaipet village in Nirmal district on Saturday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Nineteen migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were injured, two of them critically, when the lorry in which they were being transported met with an accident in Nirmal, in the early hours of Saturday. The lorry was carrying around 70 labourers from Medchal in the outskirts of Hyderabad to their native State.

The two, who were critically injured, have been transported to Hyderabad for better medical care. The driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle and it overturned near Neelaipet village along the National Highway-44. Soon after the accident occurred, villagers and police officials reached the spot and started rescuing the injured persons, pulling them out of the crash debris.

Apart from the two who were shifted to Hyderabad, the others were taken to the Nirmal district hospital for treatment in 108 ambulances and police vehicles. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Superintendent of Police C Sheshidhar Raju visited the spot and enquired about the accident. They later visited the hospital in Nirmal where the injured are getting treated and spoke with the doctors there. Reddy handed over `10,000 to the injured persons and directed district officials to arrange vehicles and send the accident-struck labourers back to their native places in Uttar Pradesh.

