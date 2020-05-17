STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gear up for sixth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, says top Forest Department official

The district-wise targets have been determined by the committee headed by Collectors and the district forest officer in the capacity of nodal officer, said the PCCF.

Published: 17th May 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Crop, Farming, Agriculture

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take up the next phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram from June 20, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, R Sobha, has asked the district-level officials to make the necessary arrangements.

In a video conference with district forest officers held at Aranya Bhavan, she directed the authorities to notify revenue lands allocated to the Forest Department under Compensatory Afforestation as Reserve Forest in place of the forest lands allocated to various irrigation projects without compromising on the rules and statutes.

The PCCF asked the district officials to make an indent of required number and variety of saplings and prepare a directory of saplings available at the nurseries across the State. She asked the officials to make proposals for final sanctions in the next one month. She also asked the officials to coordinate with the other departments in supplying the saplings.

The district-wise targets have been determined by the committee headed by Collectors and the district forest officer in the capacity of nodal officer, said the PCCF. As the chances of encroachment of forest lands are high, the PCCF directed the district forest officers to take the help of the revenue and police departments, if needed, to maintain vigil to protect the forest lands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Haritha Haram Gear up for sixth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram says top Forest Department official
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp