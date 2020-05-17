Gear up for sixth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, says top Forest Department official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take up the next phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram from June 20, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, R Sobha, has asked the district-level officials to make the necessary arrangements.

In a video conference with district forest officers held at Aranya Bhavan, she directed the authorities to notify revenue lands allocated to the Forest Department under Compensatory Afforestation as Reserve Forest in place of the forest lands allocated to various irrigation projects without compromising on the rules and statutes.

The PCCF asked the district officials to make an indent of required number and variety of saplings and prepare a directory of saplings available at the nurseries across the State. She asked the officials to make proposals for final sanctions in the next one month. She also asked the officials to coordinate with the other departments in supplying the saplings.

The district-wise targets have been determined by the committee headed by Collectors and the district forest officer in the capacity of nodal officer, said the PCCF. As the chances of encroachment of forest lands are high, the PCCF directed the district forest officers to take the help of the revenue and police departments, if needed, to maintain vigil to protect the forest lands.