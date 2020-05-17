Gutha rules out lifting of 80,000 cusecs of water through Pothireddypadu project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said there was no question of allowing to lift 80,000 cusecs of water through the Pothireddypadu project to Rayalaseema and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao never accepted the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal.

He alleged that the sitting MPs of Nalgonda and Bhongir welcomed the Pothireddypadu project in united AP. In fact, he said, the Bhongir MP supported the Pulichintala and Pothireddypadu projects to get the contract work.

Sukender Reddy said the Krishna ayacut would dry up if AP lifted the water to Rayalaseema, and obstructing the move was not only the duty of the Telangana government but also the Opposition. He alleged that AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was acting against the AP Reorganisation Act and demanded it to withdraw the GO.