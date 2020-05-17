Police stop Congress leaders from entering IKP centre

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The police on Saturday prevented TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders from entering the paddy procurement centre at Mustabad in a bid to highlight the grievances of the farmers.

After coming to know that the farmers were denied MSP by the rice millers, who allegedly cited dust and impurities as reasons for doing so, Ponnam left for Mustabad. Learning of his visit to the IKP centre, the police stopped him from entering the procurement centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam alleged that the State government has failed to address the grievances of the farmers. “When the Opposition parties tried to bring to the notice of the government the injustices meted out to the farmers, our voices are being suppressed,” he said.