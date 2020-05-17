Telangana HC to hear all cases via video conference

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court decided to take up all cases, instead of only extreme urgent ones, through video conference during the lockdown. HC Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy issued a notification calling upon advocates/ parties-in-person to file all cases along with relevant documents for the hearing through video conference on all working days.

It decided to take up pending admission, interlocutory and final hearing matters in addition to extreme urgent ones. With the lockdown being extended till May 29, the HC too had issued orders extending the suspension of its regular judicial and administrative work.

Besides, it also issued a notification stating that all subordinate courts, tribunals and other institutions concerned would remain closed till May 29 or until further orders. The HC had then decided to take up only extreme urgent matters for hearing.