Three Keralites travelling from Bihar to Kozhikode killed in road mishap in Telangana

The injured persons, Divya and Azalia, have been shifted to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:28 AM

Road accident

image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a tragic incident, three persons, including a one-yearold child, died and two others got injured after the Scorpio car they were travelling in rammed a tipper parked by the roadside at Naka thanda under Dichpally police station limits in Nizamabad district during the early hours of Saturday.

According to Dichpally police sub-inspector N Suresh, the deceased persons have been identified as Aneesh Thomas, 33, his one-year- old daughter Analiya Aneesh, and another person named Steny Jose, 24. The injured persons, Divya and Azalia, have been shifted to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

According to police, all those persons in the car were travelling to their native place at Chembukadavu village under Kodenchery limits of Kozhikode district in Kerala from Nawada in Bihar, where they were running a school.

The incident happened on the National Highway 44 at around 2.30am.

The bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH ) for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

