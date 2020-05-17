Water woes return to haunt Agency areas in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Despite tall claims made by the State government and the authorities concerned that they have taken all measures to ensure adequate supply of water to all parts of Telangana, water scarcity has once again returned to haunt the people of the erstwhile district. According to sources, many parts of the erstwhile district have already recorded a dip in the groundwater levels. Given this, the sight of dried-up borewells and open wells have become commonplace.

It is learnt that the Agency areas are the worst-hit and several such areas like Balajianukhod village under Penchkalpet mandal in Kumrambheem- Asifabad district have already reported acute shortage of drinking water. The local residents are now reportedly trying to fill the open wells using Mission Bhagaritha water which has been stored in the Haritha Haram water tanks.

Though two overhead water tanks were set up as part of Mission Bhagaritha programme and most of the households were given tap connections, the supply of water has not begun yet which has severely affected the lives of the people in the district. Meanwhile, the local residents alleged that the officials concerned are turning a blind eye to their woes and that they are not taking any steps to commence the supply of water which would provide some respite to the people in dire straits. Now, the villagers are seeking the help of the State government and higher-ups to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the situation is, reportedly, more severe in the interior Agency villages where the officials have not managed to expedite the construction of overhead water tanks yet. According to sources, the works on the water tanks reached a standstill soon after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown on March 23, owing to the Covid outbreak. When Express further inquired about this, it was found that the average groundwater level in the erstwhile district during April 2020 was 8.83 metres below ground level (mbgl), whereas the same during April 2019 was 18.15 mbgl, which proves that the dip is major.

Speaking to Express, an official source said that the above normal rainfall Telangana received during 2019 made no impact on the groundwater levels in Adilabad and that the sudden downpours that battered various parts of the State recently too failed to provide any respite. Meanwhile, the State vicepresident of the Human Rights Forum, Attram Bhujanga Rao, told Express that the situation has been the same at most interior agency areas for the past couple of years. We request the government to look into the issue immediately, he added.