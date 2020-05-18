42 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 42 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,551 in the State. Of the fresh cases, 37 are from the GHMC limits and two from Rangareddy while three patients are migrant workers. So far 57 migrant workers tested positive in the State.

While the number of fatalities remains unchanged at 34, the day also saw 21 patients discharged from the hospitals, taking the total number of those cured to 992. However, it is unclear if these patients were discharged under the new ICMR guidelines. The State still has 525 active cases.