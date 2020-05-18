Conditional borrowing not in federal spirit: Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana did not mince any words in expressing its displeasure over the measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last few days on Rs 20 lakh crore Covid-19 relief package the Central government has come up with.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that the measures announced in the package would take a long time to resuscitate the battered economy of the State. He demanded that the raising of ceiling on FRBM to five per cent from the existing three per cent of the GSDP for the State to go in for more borrowings, should be without any preconditions.

Sitharaman, while making the announcement, said that the increased borrowing limit would be linked to implementation of specified reforms at State level. She had said that this measure would help states augment their resources by Rs 4.38 lakh crore. Vinod Kumar, however, said: “Putting preconditions is not in federal spirit.”

Vinod accuses Centre of taking advantage of Covid-19 situation

While asking the Centre to defer the linking of reforms to increasing borrowing limits, he pointed out that most of the relief package was either credit-linked schemes by banks, announcement of new credit schemes or structural reforms in privatisation, digital transformation, deregulation or reforms at State level, which were usually part of the continuous reform process.

Vinod Kumar also accused the Centre of “taking advantage” of the existing Covid-19 crisis and expanding the role of the private sector in the country’s economy without any debate in the Parliament. It may be mentioned that the Union Finance Minister had announced privatisation of all non-strategic public sectors and a new policy for defining the strategic sectors.

He also raised doubts over the Centre’s announcement making an additional allotment of Rs 40,000 crore to provide employment to migrant labourers. “One is not sure how practical it will be to provide employment to these migrant labourers as migrant labour ers leave behind their family in their villages, who already avail MNERGS employment,” he said. Regarding the announcement that companies can list their shares in foreign jurisdictions, he termed it an ongoing process for improving the Ease of Doing Business.

He said the package did not appear as one, but sounded more like the Budget speech in Parliament.

Cabinet may discuss Centre’s guidelines today

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet, which will meet at Pragathi Bhavan at 5 pm on Monday, is expected to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre while extending lockdown till the end of the month. The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, may also discuss guidelines to be issued for the proposed regulatory agriculture policy of the State government, an official source said on Sunday.