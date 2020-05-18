Distribute ration to all: MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the State government to abide by the High Court’s order and distribute ration to those who do not have ration cards.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Owaisi said, “There are many who are not receiving ration. Why are they not being given to them? The ration godowns are full. The High Court has also directed the State to give ration to everyone. I request the government to do the same.”