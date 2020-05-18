Extend support to Telangana village protection groups: Karimnagar Commissioner of Police

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy has directed all the police stations in the villages of Karimnagar to keep extending their support to the Grama Rakshaka Dalams (Village Protection Force).

The Village Protection Force helps protect their respective Gram Panchayats from house burglaries and other crimes. Each group consists of at least 20 members, including students, employees and businessmen.

They patrol their villages in shifts from 10 pm to 5 am. Directing police personnel to assimilate more youngsters into the group, the CP said, “Karimnagar is a role model for other districts in the State when it comes to crime fighting. With the help of the Village Protection Force, several cases were solved in the district.” A constable or home guard is in charge of the group. Till date, around 75 such groups have been constituted.