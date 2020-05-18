STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR keen on ensuring water for irrigation

Directs officials concerned to ensure that all the tanks under each irrigation project are filled as soon as the monsoon sets in

Published: 18th May 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:40 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the tanks under each irrigation project are filled as soon as the monsoon sets in. The Chief Minister, at a review of the irrigation sector at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday, wanted the officials to complete the work on canals, sluices and distributory canals on a war-footing basis to facilitate the filling of tanks.

He wanted the river gauges to be installed and real-time data to be made available on water flows with the use of modern technology. The Chief Minister wanted the entire irrigation be brought under one umbrella. Depending on the geography of the area where the irrigation projects are located, the department should be reconstituted. For each irrigation project, there should be one operation and maintenance division.

He said the immediate priority was to complete all the work and ensure that water was made available till Kondapochamma project. The Chief Minister declared that henceforth, the powers would be transferred to CE to EE level for issue of approvals for work related to irrigation. The CE would have the powers to sanction work worth `50 lakh and the SE up to `25 lakh and the EE up to `5 lakh.

He wanted all projects to have gauge meters within a fortnight. He took a serious view of those who were encroaching the lands acquired for the irrigation projects and wanted the officials to initiate stern action against such people. He wanted the lands acquired to be transferred to the Irrigation Department. He also wanted the officials to remove structures on canal bunds. “It is very important to maintain the projects well. We have spent a lot on their construction,” he added.

