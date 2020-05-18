Mahabubabad natives stuck in Surat seek Telangana government help

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As many as 42 persons, hailing from Mahabubabad district, who had migrated to Surat in Gujarat in search of employment are now struggling to survive owing to the lockdown. Severely hit by unemployment and financial crunches, these migrant labourers are seeking the help of Telangana government to return to their native places in the State.

According to sources, the marooned migrant labourers have already sent a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao requesting the authorities to arrange vehicles to bring them back. In the representation, they stated that though many migrants started heading home with the help of respective State governments, those who belong to Telangana are still stuck in the city with neither jobs nor any money.