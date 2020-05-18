STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Social distancing has a telling effect on production capacity

 Social distancing norms are a must to combat the spread of Covid-19 and it is interesting to see the kind of effect it has been having on the industries in the State.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

People queue up at a ration shop while following social distancing, at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru on Friday | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social distancing norms are a must to combat the spread of Covid-19 and it is interesting to see the kind of effect it has been having on the industries in the State. According to the officials of major companies who have set up shop in Telangana, the social distancing norms are affecting their production capacities.

For instance, the mandatory six-foot distance norm is forcing the automobile factories to slow down the process of assembling various car parts.

A senior official of one such company said, “In any original equipment manufacturing (OEM) factories, two people each stand on the left and right side while assembling the parts.

However, because of the social distancing norms, we had to slow down the assembling process.” The official explained that during the process, it was possible for workers to manage five-foot distance.

“But because of the new social distancing norms, the work has to be slowed down as workers have to move to their designated marked places.” This delay in assembling the parts has been translating into the overall slowdown in the production.

“If earlier we were able to produce 300 cars in two shifts, the same number of cars takes 3-4 shifts to manufacture,” he added.

The situation is far more worse in the two-wheeler manufacturing units where small assembly processes take place, which does not follow a linear structure. However, few companies have been trying to bypass these rules by providing face shields and other protective gear to the employees, if the work necessitates close proximity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID social distancing COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp