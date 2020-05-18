STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao formulates new plan to end water woes

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said they have formulated a plan which would put an end to the water woes faced by the residents of Siddipet town.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo| EPS)

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said they have formulated a plan which would put an end to the water woes faced by the residents of Siddipet town. He also mentioned that the plan would help the municipality reduce the money being spent on drinking water supply every year.

As per the plan, if the officials manage to  bring either Ranganayakasagar or Mallannasagar water to the town, the local residents would no longer face water woes, Harish observed. He made these statements while holding a meeting with the municipal and rural water supply officials at local municipal office on Sunday. During meet, he said though the water from Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar, situated 60 km  away from Siddipet, is being diverted to the municipality, it is proving a financial burden on the district. 

Speaking on the occasion, Harish made it clear to the officials that a plan to draw water from Mallannasagar must be prepared in the coming days to resolve the drinking water issues in Siddipet and the surrounding villages, once and for all. Three pump stations are currently working to draw water from Mid Manair Dam (MMD). The Minister said the cost of maintaining nine pump sets, 195 motors and main motors at Yashwada, Ilanthakunta and Khammerlapalli was `1.33 crore every month, and, the water coming from there was only 10 million litres.

