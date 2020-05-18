STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana is preparing toolkit for industrial sector: Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

For some sectors, the impact is very shattering and it will take them months or even years to recover. For certain other industries, the shocks are lesser.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is preparing a toolkit for all the industrial sectors that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to understand their concerns and identify the measures the (Centre and State) governments can adopt to aid them, said Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, at an ASSOCHAM online summit, ‘Beyond the Lockdown’.  “We have begun preparing a toolkit for the industries, as all of us understand that the sectors have been affected at varying levels.

For some sectors, the impact is very shattering and it will take them months or even years to recover. For certain other industries, the shocks are lesser. We have made distinctions between large industries and MSMEs,” said Ranjan, during the webinar on Sunday evening. He added, “The toolkits have been prepared sector and industry-wise to understand the troubles that each industry is facing, right from consumer demand to supply chain.

We are also trying to discern what can be done by the Central and State governments.”  “We are in the process of taking inputs from industry bodies and perfecting the toolkit. We will be happy to make it nationally available because so much of effort is going into it,” the Industries Secretary said.  Stating that industrial activity in Telangana has resumed in its entirety, he said, “All the industries are functional now. We have removed the cap on the number of people who can report for duty.

Even night-shifts are being permitted. State RTC buses have been made available to the industries at extremely cheap rates, if they want to ferry their workers.” The first-of-its-kind online summit, organised by ASSOCHAM also saw participation of Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Odisha’s Minister for Industries, Energy and MSMEs Dibya Shankar Mishra, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, and DPIIT Secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayesh Ranjan Covid pandemic Telangana industries
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp