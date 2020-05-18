Telangana is preparing toolkit for industrial sector: Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is preparing a toolkit for all the industrial sectors that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to understand their concerns and identify the measures the (Centre and State) governments can adopt to aid them, said Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, at an ASSOCHAM online summit, ‘Beyond the Lockdown’. “We have begun preparing a toolkit for the industries, as all of us understand that the sectors have been affected at varying levels.

For some sectors, the impact is very shattering and it will take them months or even years to recover. For certain other industries, the shocks are lesser. We have made distinctions between large industries and MSMEs,” said Ranjan, during the webinar on Sunday evening. He added, “The toolkits have been prepared sector and industry-wise to understand the troubles that each industry is facing, right from consumer demand to supply chain.

We are also trying to discern what can be done by the Central and State governments.” “We are in the process of taking inputs from industry bodies and perfecting the toolkit. We will be happy to make it nationally available because so much of effort is going into it,” the Industries Secretary said. Stating that industrial activity in Telangana has resumed in its entirety, he said, “All the industries are functional now. We have removed the cap on the number of people who can report for duty.

Even night-shifts are being permitted. State RTC buses have been made available to the industries at extremely cheap rates, if they want to ferry their workers.” The first-of-its-kind online summit, organised by ASSOCHAM also saw participation of Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Odisha’s Minister for Industries, Energy and MSMEs Dibya Shankar Mishra, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, and DPIIT Secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra.