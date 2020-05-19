42-year-old man who returned from red zone in Mumbai tests coronavirus positive in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: One among a group of 35 persons, who had come to Mahadevapuram from a red zone in Mumbai, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 42-year-old person was tested alongside seven others with symptoms.

According to sources, the group had come into the village in two batches from Mumbai on 13 and 14 May. They are astrologers who travel throughout the year.On a tip-off, District Medical and Health officials approached the group and collected blood samples from seven of them. With one of them testing positive, DMHO Dr B Malathi has made arrangements to shift as many as 52 persons in the village to a quarantine centre in Khammam.

The DMHO said, “We have shifted the patient to Gandhi Hospital. As many as 52 people who have come in contact with the person have been quarantined. Ten medical teams are conducting door-to-door survey to assess the spread.”

Panic has gripped Mahadevapuram — which was a green zone until now — as out of the 2,220 people who reside in the village, around 100 suffer from hypertension, 44 from diabetes, two from cancer and 1 from TB.