COVID-19: Except containment zones in Hyderabad, Telangana declared green zone

The entire State, except the containment areas in Hyderabad, has been declared a green zone and all the activities would resume from Tuesday.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entire State, except the containment areas in Hyderabad, has been declared a green zone and all the activities would resume from Tuesday. However, the lockdown and the night curfew would be in force till May 31, two more days than the earlier deadline of May 29.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, briefing the mediapersons about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting earlier, said RTC buses would be operated across the State. However, city bus services in Hyderabad would not be allowed as well as the inter-State buses. The buses from districts would arrive at Secunderabad bus station (JBS) and not the CBS, which is near a containment area.

The bus services would be stopped before 7 pm. Also, the Hyderabad Metro Rail services would not be operated, he said. Rao said all shops would be opened and the private and government offices would be allowed to function with 100 per cent staff. He said only 1,452 families would be in containment areas in the GHMC and the police would restrict any movement in these areas.

WHAT IS ALLOWED

e-Commerce to be allowed

Salons to be opened

Shops in the GHMC area to be opened on staggered basis

Industries and manufacturing units can function with full capacity

Private and government offices can function with full staff strength

Taxis can ply with three passengers

Auto rickshaws with two passengers

WHAT IS NOT ALLOWED

Religious places of all faiths not to be opened

Cinema hall, malls, pubs, bars, educational institutions, amusement parks, gyms to remain closed

Public meetings, rallies and seminars not to be allowed

Hyderabad Metro Rail and city buses in the GHMC not to ply

Sports events not to be allowed

Night curfew to be in force

All activities to resume from today. However, the lockdown and the night curfew to be in force in the State till May 31

Comments(1)

  • priya
    which are containment zones in hyderabad and secunderabad clarification needed please?
    8 hours ago reply
