COVID-19: Telangana Finance Minister Harish holds meeting with industrialists

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday that the State government was committed to the development of industrial sector. In the meantime, we are also giving top priority to the welfare of workers, he added.

The minister made these statements while holding a meeting with the industrialists to school them about various precautionary measures to be taken before reopening the units. He urged the industrialists to strictly follow the government guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID and also to avoid other unfortunate incidents like the Vishakapatnam gas leak accident.

While addressing the gathering, the minister mentioned about the explosion that happened in a biodiesel factory at Zaheerabad which resulted in the death of two workers and urged the industrialists to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of their workers.

While stating that the alarming rise in industrial accidents was worrying, Harish directed the officials to work hand in hand so that such unfortunate incidents can be avoided.