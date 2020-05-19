STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana Finance Minister Harish holds meeting with industrialists

While stating that the alarming rise in industrial accidents was worrying, Harish directed the officials to work hand in hand so that such unfortunate incidents can be avoided.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday that the State government was committed to the development of industrial sector. In the meantime, we are also giving top priority to the welfare of workers, he added.

The minister made these statements while holding a meeting with the industrialists to school them about various precautionary measures to be taken before reopening the units. He urged the industrialists to strictly follow the government guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID and also to avoid other unfortunate incidents like the Vishakapatnam gas leak accident.

While addressing the gathering, the minister mentioned about the explosion that happened in a biodiesel factory at Zaheerabad which resulted in the death of two workers and urged the industrialists to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of their workers.

While stating that the alarming rise in industrial accidents was worrying, Harish directed the officials to work hand in hand so that such unfortunate incidents can be avoided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
T Harish Rao coronavirus
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp