KCR slams Centre’s economic package, calls it a 'hogwash'

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao found fault with the Centre for laying down preconditions for increasing the FRBM limit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday came down like a ton of bricks on the Centre for its Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to tide over the crisis triggered by COVID-19.“The Centre is trying to bring the States to the level of beggars. We ask something and the Centre gives us something else. Do you call it a package. It is all a hogwash,” the Chief Minister said while speaking to mediapersons after the State Cabinet meeting.

He said, “The Centre has the habit of dealing with the States with a condescending air. The States are not the Centre’s minions. They are also elected by the people. In fact, we have more responsibility for them than the Centre as we deal with them directly.” Dubbing the package as “jugglery of numbers” and “bogus”, Chandrasekhar Rao said, “The Centre has treated the States as though they are beggars. Is this the cooperative federalism professed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?”

He found fault with the Centre for laying down preconditions for increasing the FRBM limit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. “I am very sorry to say this, but why should there be riders for allowing us to go in for more borrowings? Anyway, it is the State’s bother as to how it will be repaying them,” Rao said, and with vinegar in his voice, asked since when the Centre considered placing preconditions to raise loans as one of the elements of a financial package. “It is not fair for the Centre to control or show authority over the States. The Centre’s attitude is very painful and in fact unwarranted,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State would get an additional loan of Rs 20,000 crore if the FRBM limit was increased from the present 3 per cent to 5 per cent. But laying down conditions was against the federal spirit, he said and pointed out that since Telangana was a progressive State, it would fulfil three of the four conditions to become eligible for the enhanced borrowings.

The Chief Minister categorically said that the State would not implement the reforms mooted by the Finance Ministry in power distribution and for that, it was even ready to forego Rs 2,500 crore that it would get if it agreed to the same.

Quoting foreign journals, Rao said they too criticised the Centre’s financial package. He said, “One journal questioned as to how potent the economic vaccine of India was, while another asked whether the package was intended to raise the GDP or reach the Rs 20 lakh crore figure.”

