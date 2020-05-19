KTR gives nod to build new STPs to tackle mounting Hyderabad sewage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Steps are being taken to upgrade the sewage system in Greater Hyderabad limits, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said. He instructed the HMWS&SB to explore the possibility of setting up new Sewage Treatment Plants under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Rama Rao, along with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar held a review meeting on the functioning of STPs maintained by the HMWSS&B. Water Board MD M Dana Kishore explained the functioning of the existing STPs and gave a power-point presentation on new STPs proposed to be built in different parts of the city.

Presently, 772 MLD (million litre per day) of sewage is being treated at 25 STPs. The treated water is released into the Musi river. The city generates about 1,850 million litre of sewage a day. Rama Rao asked officials to examine whether land is available in the existing STPs to build new ones. Treated water from STPs can be used for gardening in parks and industrial use, he opined. He told Water Board officials to initiate steps for construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) within the ORR limits. Rama Rao ordered function halls, hotels, hostels, hospitals and commercial complexes to construct silt chambers or face stringent action.

Apartments with 100 flats located within ORR limits should compulsorily construct STPs on their premises and directed officials to submit a report on STPs constructed. The Minister directed officials to intensify measures to set up a vertical STP plant in Kukatpally.

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao with HMWS & SB

officials at a review meeting on STPs on Monday

Seasonal disease control

In order to control the spread of seasonal diseases, sanitation and spraying activities has to be increased five-fold, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said. He held a meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, zonal and deputy commissioners and entomology officials. About 2,412 staffers and 2,200 machines have been pressed into service for anti-larvae activities. Rama Rao told zonal commissioners to focus on high-risk areas.