STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR gives nod to build new STPs to tackle mounting Hyderabad sewage

Water Board MD makes presentation;  Minister tells officials to construct new treatment plants on available land; orders apartment complexes to build silt chambers

Published: 19th May 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Steps are being taken to upgrade the sewage system in Greater Hyderabad limits, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said. He instructed the HMWS&SB to explore the possibility of setting up new Sewage Treatment Plants under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Rama Rao, along with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar held a review meeting on the functioning of STPs maintained by the HMWSS&B. Water Board MD M Dana Kishore explained the functioning of the existing STPs and gave a power-point presentation on new STPs proposed to be built in different parts of the city.

Presently, 772 MLD (million litre per day) of sewage is being treated at 25 STPs. The treated water is released into the Musi river. The city generates about 1,850 million litre of sewage a day.  Rama Rao asked officials to examine whether land is available in the existing STPs to build new ones. Treated water from STPs can be used for gardening in parks and industrial use, he opined. He told Water Board officials to initiate steps for construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) within the ORR limits. Rama Rao ordered function halls, hotels, hostels, hospitals and commercial complexes to construct silt chambers or face stringent action.

Apartments with 100 flats located within ORR limits should compulsorily construct STPs on their premises and directed officials to submit a report on STPs constructed. The Minister directed officials to intensify measures to set up a vertical STP plant in Kukatpally.

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao with HMWS & SB
officials at a review meeting on STPs on Monday

Seasonal disease control

In order to control the spread of seasonal diseases, sanitation and spraying activities has to be increased five-fold, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said. He held a meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, zonal and deputy commissioners and entomology officials. About 2,412 staffers and 2,200 machines have been pressed into service for anti-larvae activities. Rama Rao told zonal commissioners to focus on high-risk areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp