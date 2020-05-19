Pre-monsoon rains normal in most Telangana districts, deficient in nine: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pre-monsoon season (March to May) has been good so far in most of Telangana’s districts this year. The latest data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that rainfall from the beginning of the pre-monsoon season has either been normal or excess in most of the districts till date.

Rainfall has been deficient in only nine districts. Overall, the State received 13 per cent more than normal rainfall as on Monday, as it recorded 52.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 46.3 mm. Among the districts which received excess rainfall, Asifabad received surplus rains, as it recorded 100.5 mm rainfall as on Monday, against the normal of just 35 mm — 187 per cent more than normal. Closer to Hyderabad, Medak recorded 87.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 35.7 mm. In Hyderabad, the rainfall received till Monday was 13 per cent above normal as the city recorded 66.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 59 mm.

However, among the nine districts that received deficient rains, the worst-affected is Gadwal district, which recorded 11.1 mm rainfall against the normal of 40.7 mm — 73 per cent below normal. The other eight districts with deficient rainfall as of date are Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Malkajgiri, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Nagarkurnool.

Mercury levels soar across TS

Temperatures are on a rise across the State, as Telangana recorded maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius on Monday at Jainad in Adilabad. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.9 degree Celsius, at Quthbullapur. Most parts of the State recorded maximum temperature between 40-42 degree Celsius. According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperatures are expected to be between 42-44 degree Celsius in some isolated pockets across the State for the next two days.