STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh friendship intact despite tussle over Pothireddypadu: KCR

The Chief Minister said the State government recently constituted a committee to demand the Centre for an additional allocation of 650 tmc surplus water from Godavari.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the tussle between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the latter’s proposal to enhance the capacity of the Pothireddypadu with a lift irrigation scheme at Srisailam reservoir, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday affirmed that both the States continue to remain bosom friends.

“Even today, we (both the State governments) are working together,” Rao told the reporters here on Monday.He, however, hastened to add that when it comes to the interests of Telangana, he would continue to fight for its rights.

When asked about the Andhra Pradesh’s GO 203, the Chief Minister said, “How can we trust that the AP would divert only the flood waters to Rayalaseema from Srisailam through Pothireddypadu. When we have doubts and the AP’s actions hurt the interests of Telangana, we will definitely fight against it.”

He said he wished in the past that the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh too should get water. “I suggested that there is surplus water in Godavari and AP can divert it to quench the thirst of the Rayalaseema region. I had advised AP that both the States should work together, shedding egos,” Rao recalled.

The Chief Minister said the State government recently constituted a committee to demand the Centre for an additional allocation of 650 tmc surplus water from Godavari.

“The allocated water to Telangana in Godavari is 950 tmcft. We will seek 650 tmcft more of the surplus water for our State,” Rao said and pointed out the States’s demand should be met first before talking about linking Cauvery and other rivers. He recalled that when AP filed a case in the SC against Palamuru-Rangareddy, the court suggested both States to resolve the matter in the Apex Council.

“At the Apex Council meeting, it was decided to carry on with our own projects ( Palamuru-Rangareddy and Pattiseema),” Rao said. Refuting the allegations of the Opposition parties on the Pothireddypadu controversy, the CM recalled that he only had fought against Pothireddypadu in the past while the Congress ministers from Telangana did not utter a word after the then CM, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had built the head regulator.

“The Opposition is clueless which issue they should take up since raising trouble over Pothireddypadu will only help me as no one had fought as I did against Pothireddypadu when it was being built,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp