Telangana theatre employees seek government help for long-pending dues

HYDERABAD: The Telangana cinema theatre employees along with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest here demanding that the government implement the GO 45 with immediate effect.

They also put forward their long-pending demands related to salaries and requested the government to initiate action against the theatre owners for not paying them full wages during the lockdown in accordance with the GO.

“We haven’t been paid full salaries from last two months and it has affected lives of 20,000 families. The theatre owners are either terminating or imposing 40-50 per cent pay cut citing the lockdown. We urge the government to provide us with sufficient ration, essential items and financial aid of Rs 500 to each family to tide over the crisis,” they said.

Led by CITU general secretary G Venkatesh, Paladugu Bhaskar and Telangana cinema theatres employees union State president M Marenna and others, the employees also threatened to intensify their protests if their demands were not met.