Telangana's recovery tally crosses 1,000-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,592. Of the 41 fresh cases, 26 are from GHMC limits. As per the media bulletin, when Medchal district reported three cases, the remaining 12 were migrant labourers who recently returned to the Telangana from other Indian States.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients who were cured of the Coronavirus, were discharged from the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. With this, the total number of discharged patients crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,002 which is almost twice the number of active cases in the State (556).

Highlighting the success story of the health infrastructure in the State, the data analytics by the Medical Department stated that at least 60 people, among those who were discharged, were in the susceptible and critical age group of 61 to 70 years. Followed by this, at least 15 individuals who were discharged were in the age group of 71 to 80 years.

On the whole, majority of those who recovered successfully were between 21 to 30 years of age, with 233 recoveries. Amongst the children aged 0-10, 85 discharges were seen in the last three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Telangana.