Expedite all KLIP works soon: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday, directed the officials concerned to expedite all pending works on packages 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by ensuing Dasara to provide adequate irrigation facility to 2.72 lakh acres of cultivation land in the district.

He gave the directions while touring the district on Tuesday and inaugurating various development programmes. On Tuesday, Rama Rao inaugurated the bridge which was constructed between Kondapur and Narayanpur at a cost of Rs 19.25 crore. Meanwhile, he also inaugurated another bridge which was constructed between Potgal and Gandi Lacchakkapeta at a cost of Rs 7.70 crore, along with a few other bridges at Thangallapalli, Therlamaddi area in Mustabad mandal and Hanumannagar.

Later in the day, Rama Rao also held a review meeting with the Rajanna Siricilla district officials. During the meet, the minister directed the officials to fill at least 85 per cent of tanks in the district using water from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), while noticing that there are about 666 tanks in Rajanna Sircilla.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao also mentioned that the new agriculture policy which has been formulated by the KCR government will undoubtedly benefit the farmers in the State and added that with this, Telangana will become a role model to all. During the meet, he also inquired about the status of land acquisition processes, which have been taken up to build canals, in the district.