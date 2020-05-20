STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
G Kishan Reddy slams CM Chandrasekhar Rao remarks on economic package

Kishan, while addressing the media via video conferencing, said, 'The Chief Minister was expecting the funds to be credited directly to the state government's account.'

Published: 20th May 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments on the Centre’s financial package to the State, Union Minister of State for Home affairs G Kishan Reddy asked whether the people of Telangana have not benefitted from the Rs 20 lakh crore package offered by PM Narendra Modi. 

Kishan, while addressing the media via video conferencing on Tuesday, said, “The Chief Minister was expecting the funds to be credited directly to the State government’s account.” He asked KCR not to forget the Centre’s MGNREGA funds, which he had used up for road-laying work, Haritha Haram and Mission Kakatiya project. 

Stating that all of the development work in villages across the State were being funded by the Centre, he said, “The BJP-led Centre has no objection if the State supplies free electricity to the citizens. But we are advising the CM to deposit subsidy amount to the discoms on time,” he said.

