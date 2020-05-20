STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help send surplus produce to other states: Telangana High Court to government

The Telangana High Court stated that it is imperative that the unconsumed fruits and vegetables be exported and pointed out that there are hardly any cold storage facilities for stocking produce.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the State and Central governments to inform the court about the strategies worked out between both of them to transport fruits and vegetables grown in Telangana to other states. The HC stated that it is imperative that the unconsumed fruits and vegetables be exported and pointed out that there are hardly any cold storage facilities for stocking produce.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in a PIL filed by K Narayana Reddy, a former veterinarian and farmer from Nirmal. In his PIL, Narayana sought a direction to the Telangana government to come to the rescue of farmers during the lockdown period.

The petitioner’s counsel, Ch Naresh Reddy, submitted that sweet oranges, mangoes, water melons and papaya are not being transported to other states due to the national lockdown. Concerted efforts have to be made between the State and Central government for transporting the same to North India and North Eastern states, he added.

State advocate general BS Prasad, while filing a counter affidavit in the case, said the State has been taking all measures to improve the condition of distressed fruit growers. The Telangana government has also taken the initiative for setting up cold storage units in the state, he added.

Through a counter affidavit filed by the State Secretary to Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare, the bench found that only 4-5% of the 5.03 lakh metric tonnes of sweet oranges grown in Telangana is being consumed within the state.

The remaining crop necessarily has to be sent to Delhi, Punjab and Kolkata. The bench directed the state advocate general BS Prasad and assistant solicitor general of India N Rajeshwar Rao to inform the court about the strategy worked out to aid the ailing seasonal fruit growers in Telangana and posted the matter to May 22 for further hearing.

Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
