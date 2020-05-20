STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Include COVID-19 package in Arogyashri, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

Apart from that Akbar said that the government has to do more COVID tests, but meanwhile he acknowledged that it was not possible to conduct tests on everyone.

Published: 20th May 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of the fact that many Arogyashri patients were being turned away by private hospitals amid the lockdown, Leader of Opposition Akbaruddin Owaisi requested the state government to include a COVID-19 related package in the scheme.

Akbar, who was addressing a press conference, said that the Directorate of Medical Education has issued guidelines making it mandatory for the visiting patients to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). He also noted that as the Arogyashri patients are mostly underprivileged, they do not have access to such precautions. Akbar said the hospitals are sending the patients away citing this as a reason. 

In context to this he said: “Arogyashri’s rates have not been revised despite the directions by DME. I request the State government to include a COVID-19 package and allocate a sum for the same in the Arogyashri scheme."

He requested Eatala to look into the issue and also to take action against hospitals who were refusing to treat Arogyashri patients. Apart from that Akbar said that the government has to do more COVID tests, but meanwhile he acknowledged that it was not possible to conduct tests on everyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp