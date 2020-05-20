KCR, Jagan tied up secretly to divert Krishna water to Andhra: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Tuesday, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to divert Krishna Water to Andhra Pradesh through Pothireddypadu, which was a gross injustice to the people of Telangana. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he alleged that a secret tie-up between KCR and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had led to GO 203.

He alleged that the AP government has been planning to lift 10 tmcft water to Rayalaseema through the Pothireddypadu and Sangameshwara projects at an estimated cost of Rs 6,825 crore. He said that the erstwhile Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts would face severe water problems if the AP government succeeded in its move.

Seeking KCR’s resignation, Uttam announced that the TPCC would take up a protest demonstration at the SLBC tunnel on June 2. TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, who was also present said that late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had initiated lifting of 44,000 cusecs of water in 2005 with the consent of Chandrasekhar Rao who was then a Union Minister. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy termed KCR a traitor. He said the Congress would stop AP’s move at Pothireddypady in order to protect the interests of Telangana farmers.

Water crunch



Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam districts would face severe water problems if AP goes ahead with GO 203, says the Congress