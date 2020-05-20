KTR asked to act against polluting industries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), on Tuesday, asked the MAUD and Industries departments to take stringent action against industries which are illegally dumping their waste in water bodies.



In the last few months, there have been multiple complaints of industries dumping effluents into the nalas of Jeedimetla and Mallapur.

Several residents have also complained of stench emanating near Kukatpally, Miyapur, Tellapur and Nacharam areas. During a review meeting, the TSPCB asked Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to take urgent note of the issue and immediate action against violators.



The PCB also directed zonal and regional officials to intensify monitoring of air and water pollution equipment in all the industries both during day and night.



Additionally, the Member Secretary of PCB also directed regional officers to furnish daily status reports on such complaints.