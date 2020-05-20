Maps to guide ryots on what to grow in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will shortly come out with district-wise or cluster-wise agriculture maps for the ensuing Vanakalam (Kharif) season.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct a high-level meeting on May 21 at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan to finalise the regulated crop cultivation policy for the State.

After the meeting, agriculture maps specifying the quantity of each crop to be harvested district-wise and the variety of seeds will be finalised.



The government has already finalised the extent of cultivation of any crop in the State. Agriculture officials and experts are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday under the aegis of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to prepare a crop map of districts.