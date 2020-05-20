Rangareddy court grants bail to Osmania University Professor Kasim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University Professor C Kasim, who was arrested in January 2020, was granted conditional bail by the Rangareddy district court on Tuesday.



Professor Kasim was directed to pay Rs 2 lakh as deposit and furnish two sureties.

Professor Kasim has been accused of sedition and links with the outlawed Maoist party. In addition to the cases registered against him at Siddipet district and Warangal under the same charges, a case was also registered against him at LB Nagar of Rachakonda commissionerate in November, 2019.

He is accused of having close links with the Maoist couple Narla Ravi Sharma and Bellapu Anuradha, who were arrested by LB Nagar police in November, 2019. Prof Kasim and several others were named accused in this case.

He may be released from prison on Wednesday, sources close to Prof Kasim said. He has already secured bail in other cases pending against him at different police stations in the State, they confirmed.