Sangareddy, 254 surrounding villages suffer sans drinking water

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: At a time when the State government and the authorities concerned continue to make tall claims regarding various measures they have taken to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all parts of Telangana, Sangareddy town has been suffering a lot for the past four days after the supply of water to the town came to standstill. According to sources, the supply of drinking water hit a roadblock after a pipeline developed leakage.

Meanwhile, the supply of drinking water to as many as 254 villages in Sangareddy district was also snapped on Tuesday, owing to the repair works According to Mission Bhagaritha officials, the supply of water to Sangareddy town was snapped after a pipeline at the DRDA office in the town developed leakage.



Though the repair works on this started around four days ago, the seepage was reportedly posing issues in expediting the works quickly, as a result of which the officials had to snap the supply of Mission Bhagiratha water to as many as 254 villages, situated near the town, as per the request of municipal officials.

It has to be mentioned here that the situation is proving to be a headache for the local residents who are already reeling under acute water shortage owing to the drop in groundwater levels and the rise in mercury levels.



When Express interacted with the local residents, they said that though they had contacted the officials concerned to learn how long it will take to resolve the matter, for which the authorities replied that the works were going on smoothly and will be expedited soon, the situation hasn’t changed even after four days. In the meantime, as the officials concerned have not made any alternate arrangements for the supply of water, the local residents, especially those residing in slums, are suffering a lot.

According to sources, areas like Shantinagar, Bank colony, RTC colony are the worst-hit as they have been witnessing a major dip in groundwater levels as a result of which most borewells and open wells have already dried up.



Meanwhile, the local residents alleged that the officials, who had been releasing drinking water to the households in their limits on alternate days for the past six months, failed to even arrange water tankers for them to tackle the current woes, as a result of which they are forced to pay between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per tanker.

All top officials, including the district collector and other higher-ups of the district administration, reside in the Sangareddy district headquarters and yet they the negligent towards the issues faced by the denizens, the local residents alleged and added that this attitude cannot be tolerated.



When Express contacted Sangareddy Municipal Commissioner B Sharath Chandra to respond on the issue, he said that the repair works will be expedited latest by late Tuesday night and assured that the water supply will resume from Wednesday.