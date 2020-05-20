States hit the most by coronavirus account for 60 per cent of GDP, says Crisil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s Lockdown 4.0, extended till May 31, is likely to take its economy one step closer to the death’s door.That’s because, the eight most-affected Covid-19 states also happen to be the life blood of our national output and data compiled by Crisil Research on Tuesday introduces us to this crushing reality.

These states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana — account for 60% of the GDP, 58.4% of total workforce 65.5% of manufacturing output, 60% of construction output, and 53% of services.There’s more.

In terms of gross value added (GDP minus taxes and subsidies), these states account for a staggering 64% of agriculture, 63% of industry and 53% of services sector.Until last week, the eight states had districts under red zones higher than the national average and though lockdown 4.0 allowed re-opening parts of the economy, many of them decided to maintain status quo until month-end.

While Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat being most dependent on output from industry and services are vulnerable to output losses, Andhra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are fiscally vulnerable both due to relatively higher debt ratios and dependence on revenue from petroleum, liquor, and stamp duty.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have higher share of informal workforce, which is vulnerable to job losses, but those with higher dependence on agriculture like Rajasthan, UP, and West Bengal could do better as a normal monsoon is expected to support it.

States dependent on fuel and liquor taxes, and realty duty are at peril, and with lockdown, revenue from these sources dried up. “Taxes on petroleum, stamp duties and registration are dependent on economic activity and usually tend to dip during slowdowns,” it noted.

According to Crisil, the fall in excise duty from liquor — a relative inelastic source of revenue accounting for 10% of the own tax revenue of states — will diminish states’ coffers.

Among the relatively less-hit states, restrictions on economic activity could hurt Karnataka and Kerala, where the share of industry and services is higher, while in others like MP, Punjab, and Bihar, a higher share of agriculture could cushion the economy this year.

While all states were near-uniformly hit during the first and second lockdown phases, the third and fourth would impact them differently on economic and fiscal parameters, says a research report.