Telangana bent on thwarting Centre’s plan to link Godavari with Cauvery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government appears to be making all out efforts to thwart the Centre’s plan to link Godavari with Cauvery. It would soon constitute an official committee comprising engineers to take up a study on surplus water in Godavari and submit a report. The committee would also make suggestions to the government on how to utilise the surplus water in Godavari within the State.

Telangana has, in principle, decided to ask the Central government to allocate 650 tmcft of surplus water in Godavari to Telangana, over and above its allocated water of 954 tmcft by the Tribunal.



“The names of engineers for the proposed committee have been submitted to the government. It will soon issue a notification constituting the committee. It will have as members irrigation engineer-in-chief, inter-state chief engineer and other top officials of the CE rank,” sources in Irrigation Department told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

The sources confirmed that the extra 650 tmcft water, which the State is demanding in Godavari, would be used to supplement the Krishna river basin needs, especially for Palair, Srisailam Left Bank Canal and other areas. The plan of the State government has been to divert Godavari water to farmers up to Musi area, the sources said. “The Centre is trying to divert Godavari water to Cauvery. But the needs of Telangana in the Godavari basin and outside have to be met first. Only then the surplus water, if any, has to be diverted to Cauvery. To thwart the plans of the Centre, the government has decided to demand that the Centre allocate 650 tmcft more water in Godavari to Telangana,” the official sources explained.

Godavari surplus going waste



On an average, around 1,660 tmcft of Godavari water has been going waste every year. This has been the trend for the last 40 years. However, the highest amount of water, which flowed into sea, was around 3,000 tmcft in 1986, according to official records