Telangana issues another Rs 17 crore for development works in Mahbubnagar
Published: 20th May 2020 10:36 AM | Last Updated: 20th May 2020 10:36 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Government has issued another Rs 17 crore for Mahbubnagar Municipality to complete all developmental works, said V Srinivas Goud, State Excise, Culture and Tourism Minister, here on Tuesday.
The minister reviewed the Mahbubnagar urban development project along with Collector S Venkatrao, Municipal Chairman KC Narasimha and Municipal Commissioner Surender. He directed officials to expedite the works.
The minister said the State had issued orders for the construction of a mini Shilparamam near Mahabubnagar Pond and had released `8 crore for it. The minister said on January 13, Rs 4 crore was allocated for the development of the pond around which trees would be planted to increase green cover.