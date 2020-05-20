Telangana open to having Dutch firms in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thes state government, on Tuesday, welcomed the Netherland government to set up industries in Hyderabad and hoped that startups from the city be given market access to the European country.

Speaking at a webinar, ‘Cyber Security: Threats, Challenges and Opportunities - India and Netherlands’, organised by the State government’s Cybersecurity CoE, DSCI along with Hague Security Delta, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “We are home to many global IT giants and GCCs.

We welcome Dutch firms to establish their presence in Hyderabad. We would like to have our startups and SMBs get market access to the Netherlands. Similarly, we would want our universities to conduct joint research with Dutch universities. The Cybersecurity CoE can help facilitate these.”