STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana spent Rs 6 crore on train fare of migrants: Vinod Kumar

The Railway Minister, Finance Minister and other Union Ministers were basically lying through their teeth on the matter of the special trains, he alleged.

Published: 20th May 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

A group of migrant labourers await police clearance for their travel, at Dar-ul-Shifa in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the State government had spent `6 crore towards the train fare of migrant workers. In a statement on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said that 85,273 migrant workers were transported to their native states by 63 special trains.

He, however, blamed the Ministry of Railways for not considering the problems of migrant workers on humanitarian grounds. The Central government’s behaviour towards the migrant workers was irresponsible, he alleged. 

He also disputed the Central government’s statement that the Centre had borne 85 per cent of the travel cost of the migrant workers. “As the Railways are implementing social distancing in trains, only 54 passengers were allowed on each bogie as against the full capacity. But the Centre is claiming that it gave concession to the other 18 passengers too,” Vinod Kumar said. 

The Railway Minister, Finance Minister and other Union Ministers were basically lying through their teeth on the matter of the special trains, he alleged. The Railways had collected regular fare from the migrant workers and did not give them any concession, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp