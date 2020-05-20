STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Warangal green zones abuzz with activity as Telangana eases lockdown restrictions

A day after the government listed out the relaxations, all shops have opened for business in rural areas of the erstwhile Warangal district.

Published: 20th May 2020 09:47 AM

Business as usual in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With the State government announcing the lockdown relaxations and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) taking necessary measures to ensure that the life returns to normal, the green zones of Warangal are abuzz with activity on Tuesday.

A day after the government listed out the relaxations, all shops have opened for business in rural areas of the erstwhile Warangal district. In Warangal town and its adjoining areas life returned to normal as the GWMC, which is now in the green zone, has started giving permission for the small industries, ginning mills and building material outlets as well as all the commercial establishments to resume operations. 

As per the State government orders, the GWMC officials have already completed a field-level survey of shops and divided them into three categories. According to officials, there are as many as 18,742 shops under the GWMC limits, which have been divided into A, B, and C categories. 

Speaking to Express, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy informed that the special teams have been deployed to mark the shops with numbers allotted to them. “We have issued guidelines to the owners of shops under A and B categories to follow all precautions. They should follow and also ensure that the physical distance maintained at their respective places,” she said.

