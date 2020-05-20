Water wars: KRMB now asks Telangana to respond to Andhra's charge over river Krishna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), on Tuesday, sought the views of Telangana government on the complaint lodged by the AP Irrigation special chief secretary Aditya Nath Das on the “new projects” of Telangana. Board also asked the Telangana government to furnish the detailed project reports (DPRs) of the projects questioned by the AP government.

In a letter to Telangana Irrigation principal secretary Rajat Kumar, KRMB member Harikesh Meena wanted the Telangana government to treat this as priority and send the details. Andhra Pradesh Irrigation special chief secretary Aditya Nath Das recently met the chairman of the KRMB and submitted a letter against Telangana’s projects.

“The AP government stated that the government of Telangana is going ahead executing new projects, without any appraisal of the project reports by KRMB/CWC and approval of the Apex Council. Andhra Pradesh stated that these adversely affect existing and ongoing projects to meet drinking water needs in the chronically and critically drought-prone areas of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts of AP,” the KRMB member Harikesh Meena said in his letter to Rajat Kumar.

AP has raised objections to Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhaktha Ramadasu, Water Grid Project taken up under Mission Bhagiratha and Thummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme. Besides, AP has also lodged a complaint with the KRMB that Telangana enhanced the scope of the three ongoing projects - Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu and Srisailam Left Bank Canal, which were started by the erstwhile AP State. “The KRMB in its letter in October 2019 asked the TS government to furnish the DPRs of these projects. But, the TS government has not submitted the same till date,” the KRMB told Rajat Kumar in the letter.

AP’s grouse



