Godavari board asks TS for details of 9 projects

HYDERABAD: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) asked the Telangana government to immediately furnish its views and detailed reports on the projects that were recently questioned by the Andhra Pradesh government. GRMB member PS Kutiyal wrote to Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Wednesday in this regard.

AP Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das recently lodged a complaint with the board on nine projects — Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), GLIS phase-3, Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme, Tupakulagudem, Telangana Drinking Water Supply Project, three barrages on the Lower Penganga river, namely Rajupet (Bhimkund), Chanaka-Korata and Pimparad-Parsoda, and the Ramappa to Pakhal Lake diversion.

AP alleged that Telangana enhanced the utilisation under KLIS from 225 tmcft to 450 tmcft, and from 70 tmcft to 100 tmcft under the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme. It submitted the utilisation under the existing, ongoing, future and new projects taken up by the States on the Godavari. It also stated that there was hardly any water for projects to be taken up under 75% dependability. “The projects given by the AP government in its letter were discussed at the GRMB meeting in August, 2019... the details of the projects are still to be made available to GRMB by Telangana,” the GRMB member wrote to Rajat Kumar.

