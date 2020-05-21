Naga Babu booked for praising Godse on Twitter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University police booked Tollywood actor and TV show artiste Naga Babu for posting objectionable content, which sought to humiliate the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The actor posted the content from his Twitter handle.

Telangana Congress leader K Manavatha Roy lodged the complaint, alleging that Naga Babu’s tweet was disrespectful to Gandhi and praised the freedom fighter’s killer Nathuram Godse. The tweet was widely circulated on social media and hurt the sentiments of many, he said.

The complainant also stated that Naga Babu supported Godse and called him a true patriot. The Osmania University police registered cases under the Information Technology (IT) Act and other relevant sections against Naga Babu. They said they would seek legal opinion before taking action against the actor.