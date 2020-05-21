STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Naga Babu booked for praising Godse on Twitter

The complainant also stated that Naga Babu supported Godse and called him a true patriot.

Published: 21st May 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Nathuram Godse

Nathuram Godse (File photo | PTI via Roli Books)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University police booked Tollywood actor and TV show artiste Naga Babu for posting objectionable content, which sought to humiliate the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The actor posted the content from his Twitter handle.

Telangana Congress leader K Manavatha Roy lodged the complaint, alleging that Naga Babu’s tweet was disrespectful to Gandhi and praised the freedom fighter’s killer Nathuram Godse. The tweet was widely circulated on social media and hurt the sentiments of many, he said.

The complainant also stated that Naga Babu supported Godse and called him a true patriot.  The Osmania University police registered cases under the Information Technology (IT) Act and other relevant sections against Naga Babu. They said they would seek legal opinion before taking action against the actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Naga Babu Gandhi assassination Godse Nathuram Godse Twitter
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp