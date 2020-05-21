OU professor C Kasim released from jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University professor C Kasim, who was granted conditional bail by the Rangareddy district court, was released from the Cherlapally Central Jail on Wednesday.

Prof Kasim was accused of sedition and links with the outlawed Maoist party. He was accused of having close links with Maoist couple Narla Ravi Sharma and Bellapu Anuradha, who were arrested by the LB Nagar police in November, 2019.

Speaking after being released from jail, Kasim said he would get back to academics and research work. “I thank all those who tried to get me out of jail. In the light of Covid, the academic framework is disturbed. Hence, I will focus on research, teaching and studying lifestyle of oppressed Dalits and marginalised sections of the society. I will continue to write about them,” Kasim said.