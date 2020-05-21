STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Union asks Kovind to stop SCCL privatisation

“The private sector does not concentrate on the welfare, safety and security of the employees. Cola mining by private entities would lead to more accidents.

Published: 21st May 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

SCMKS-BMS activists protest against the privatisation of SCCL, at Godavarikhani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Singareni Coal Mines Karmika Sangh (SCMKS-BMS) on Wednesday requested President Ram Nath Kovind to stop the privatisation of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). As part of its three-day agitation against the privatisation of SCCL, the SCMKS-BMS submitted a memorandum to the President through the SCCL chairman and managing director.

“The recent decision of the Centre to auction coal blocks, permitting commercial coal mining, leads to privatisation of the sector, which is not in the interest of the nation,” SCMKS-BMS president Kengarla Mallaiah and general secretary P Madhava Nayak stated in the memorandum. They said the allocation of coal blocks to corporates would lead to a few capitalists controlling the scarce natural resource. It would also lead to unauthorised exploration of the resource, like in the case of natural gas exploration, they said. 

“The private sector does not concentrate on the welfare, safety and security of the employees. Cola mining by private entities would lead to more accidents. Private companies do not show interest in afforestation. The commercialisation of coal mining would lead to increase in coal prices and thereby higher power charges. The BMS strongly opposes the decision of the Central government to allow commercial mining,” the SCMKS-BMS said.

Leaders of the Singerani ruling party, TBGKS, also protested at the Srirampur division and submitted a memorandum to the management. The leaders said they would intensify their fight with the help of the national unions if their demand was neglected. Meanwhile, production in SCCL’s underground mines would begin from Thursday. The Covid-19 lockdown had brought the production to a halt at Srirampur, Mandamarri and Bellampelli in Mancherial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp