419 Indians to be deported from Saudi Arabia for various offences

From RGIA, they would be taken to the Army and Air Force quarantine facilities for a 14-day period. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In one of the major deportation operations from a single country, 419 Indians stranded in different parts of Saudi Arabia are being flown back in special flights and would land at the RGIA on Friday and Saturday. The deportees — including violators of the local laws and those on the run after being harassed by their employers — would be sent back in two batches.

According to sources, the deportees, people from various Indian States, are facing charges for overstaying, working on a tourist/visit visa and other offences that violate the local laws of the country.

Under the operation, which is being jointly carried out by the Government of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Army, the deportees are being flown in special flights arranged by the Saudi government.

On their arrival at RGIA, they would have to go through the pandemic-imposed health protocol at the airport, after which they would be shifted to the Air Force facility at Dundigal and the Army centre at Secunderabad. After completing the mandatory quarantine period, a call would be taken on their release on a person-to-person basis. The modalities of their release are being worked out to ensure least difficulty for them.

Major operation
The deportees — including violators of the local laws and those on the run after being harassed by their employers — would be sent back in two batches in special flights arranged by the Saudi govt. 
They face charges for overstaying and working on a tourist/visit visa, among other offences, sources said 

