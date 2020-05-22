65 per cent Singareni Collieries Company Limited staffers attend duty on Day 1

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/BHUPALPALLY: After about 50 days of inactivity, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) resumed work on Thursday. Of the total 27 mines spread across six districts in the State, the work in 22 mines was stalled on April 1 as per the guidelines of the Coal India Limited owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, nearly 65 per cent of the workers attended duty. Director (Operations and Production), SCCL, S Chandra Sekhar said measures were taken to create awareness on the Coronavirus pandemic among workers and they were asked to follow the lockdown rules.

Now that the work has resumed, the workers have been asked to wear masks at all times and maintain a safe distance from each other. Meanwhile, in Bhupalpally, around 6,000 employees reported for duty in SCCL. They were subjected to thermal screening at the entry point and were asked to wear masks.

