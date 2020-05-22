Only 22,000 tested for COVID-19 in Telangana, claims Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Telangana government was testing the least for Covid-19 with only 22,000 tests conducted so far for the State’s 4 crore population.

Uttam, along with the TPCC working president and local leaders, consoled the family of former Minister J Ratnakar Rao at Thimmapur and attended former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary in Jagtial.

Speaking to mediapersons, Uttam said the TRS government was not transparent about the Covid-19 situation in Telangana; it was not even revealing the correct number of deaths. Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said his attitude was dangerous for the State. “The government was conducting only 250 tests every day.

It failed miserably in dealing with the migrant labourers issue. The CM talks a lot, implements less,” Uttam alleged. He further added that when there was a sudden increase in cases on March 23, testing stopped. About 28 States permitted private hospitals to conduct Covid-19 tests, but Telangana did not, he said. “Only if the government conducts tests correctly, it is possible to control the outbreak.”