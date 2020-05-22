STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students can apply to private varsities in Telangana this year itself

Students in Telangana have the option of pursuing higher education in a private university in the State from this year itself.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Students in Telangana have the option of pursuing higher education in a private university in the State from this year itself. This comes after the State government passed an ordinance on Wednesday, enabling the establishment of five private universities.

Officials of four of these told Express that they would conduct admissions from this year itself to their newly established universities -- Woxsen University (Sadasivpet), Mallareddy University (Dhulapally), Anurag University (Ghatkesar) and SR University (Hasanparthy, Warangal (Urban) district). 

Most universities would depend on the performance of students in either the EAMCET, conducted by the Telangana government, or the JEE, by the National Testing Agency, for admission into Engineering and Architecture courses. This is despite the fact that they can hold their own entrance exams. But, due to the lack of time and limitations arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the universities would rely on other national and State-level entrance tests for admissions into various courses. 

They are also looking to add more courses before they could start the admissions process. They have already applied to the government agencies concerned for approvals. While Woxsen said it would have courses on Data Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics, Anurag University said they applied for approvals to start B.Tech courses in AI and ML, Computer Science, and Systems Engineering and Construction Technology, apart from PhD programmes.

