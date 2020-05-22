STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to decide if private hospitals can treat COVID-19

We have been following the rules according to the Chief Minister’s advice.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Responding to the Telangana High Court (HC) order, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday said the State government would decide regarding allowing private institutions testing and treating Covid-19 patients. But he questioned if private hospitals would be able to take the measures to test, track and treat the patients as compared with the collective effort of government hospitals, panchayats, police and municipal corporations. 

In an official communication, the Health Minister said, “The Telangana government has always maintained that rapid testing is not required, and now Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also said it should not be done. We have been following the rules according to the Chief Minister’s advice.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender interacts with children at the inauguration of the country’s first Mobile Covid ICU at the DME office in Koti on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

If we permit private institutions to test and treat (novel Coronavirus patients), will they be able to coordinate the way our government hospitals, panchayats, municipal corporations and police have been, to test, track and treat Covid patients and their primary contacts?”

1,500 ventilators, mobile ICU bus for Covid patients
Healthcare workers in the coming weeks would have access to at least 1,500 ventilators in Telangana to treat critical Covid-19 patients. While inaugurating a Mobile Covid ICU developed by Grace Cancer Foundation, Eatala said IT firm Micron Technology provided 100 ventilators, while 400 more would be available in the coming days. “We have also placed orders for 1,000 ventilators which will be available in the coming weeks,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court Eatala Rajender Telangana covid treatment
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp